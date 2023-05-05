Seabold allowed three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out one batter over five innings against Milwaukee on Thursday. He did not factor in the decision.

Seabold made his first start of the campaign Thursday after serving in middle relief during the early part of the season. The right-hander served up three long balls, but each was of the solo variety, allowing him to escape with just three runs charged to his ledger. Seabold was far from impressive in the outing, striking out just one batter and notching a modest seven whiffs. He'll likely remain in the rotation with Noah Davis (elbow) and German Marquez (elbow) on the injured list, but Seabold's body of major-league work to his point doesn't portend future success.