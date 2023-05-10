Seabold (1-0) earned the win Tuesday, allowing a run on three hits and three walks over five innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out three.

Seabold was solid against the Pirates, allowing just a run on three hits to pick up his first win in his second start this season. The 27-year-old Seabold lowered his ERA to 4.56 with a 1.44 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB through 23.2 innings. With Noah Davis (elbow) eligible to come off the IL on Monday, the Rockies may elect to move Seabold back to the bullpen.