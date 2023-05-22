Seabold (1-1) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings to take the loss Sunday versus hte Rangers.

The Rangers did their damage against Seabold in the second inning, which included home runs from Josh Jung and Corey Seager. With 15 runs allowed (13 earned) over 18 innings across his four starts this season, Seabold's not making a great case to stick in the rotation. He's at a 5.97 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB over 31.2 innings across 11 appearances overall. With the Rockies' rotation still banged up, Seabold can be tentatively projected for a home start versus the Mets next week.