Seabold did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing a run on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out five.

It was certainly Sebold's best outing of the season, as he pitched to a 6.35 in his previous five starts. However, Colorado's bullpen couldn't maintain the lead as Arizona eventually came away with a 5-4 victory, leaving Seabold with a no-decision. The 27-year-old right-hander is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 32:15 K:BB across 41.2 innings this season. While the numbers aren't great, Seabold will likely remain in the Rockies' rotation while Antonio Senzatela (elbow), German Marquez (elbow) and Ryan Feltner (elbow) are all sidelined.