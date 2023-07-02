Seabold (1-5) allowed eight runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Tigers.

Seabold gave up a grand slam to Javier Baez in the first inning, and additional homers to Kerry Carpenter and Jake Rogers accounted for the rest of the damage. The long ball has been a problem for Seabold lately -- he's given up a combined eight homers over his last 13 innings while losing three straight starts. He's now at a 6.62 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 50:21 K:BB through 66.2 innings over 18 appearances (11 starts). The right-hander is projected for a road start in San Francisco in his next outing.