Seabold will start for the Rockies on Thursday against the Brewers, Suzie Hunter of TheDNVR.com reports.

Antonio Senzatela (knee) will then come off the injured list to handle Friday's series opener at the Mets. Seabold has worked exclusively in relief so far this season with Colorado and holds a 5.27 ERA through 13.2 innings. He's not a recommended fantasy streamer, even if this proves to be more than just a spot start.