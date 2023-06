Van Scoyoc was acquired by the Rockies on Saturday from the Angels for Mike Moustakas, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Van Scoyoc was selected by the Angels in the 11th round as a prep out of Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The 23-year-old right-hander has pitched well in High-A with a 2.76 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 62 innings over 11starts with the Tri-City Dust Devils.