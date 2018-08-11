Rockies' DJ LeMahieu: Cranks homer in win
LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Colorado's 5-4 victory over the Dodgers on Friday.
It was the first long ball and second multi-hit effort in nine games for LeMahieu since he returned to lineup from an oblique injury, and he now has nine homers on the season. The 30-year-old infielder has a .738 OPS through 339 at-bats, which puts him slightly behind his career mark of .754. However, he's capable of putting together lengthy hot streaks, so if he starts collecting hits at his customary rate LeMahieu should see his .271 average climb back toward his career number of .298.
