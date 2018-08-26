LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a walk, RBI and run scored Saturday against the Cardinals.

LeMahieu led off an eight run eighth inning for the Rockies with a single, and came around to score on an RBI double by Carlos Gonzalez. He has been on a nice run at the plate of late, smacking two home runs, driving in six and scoring six runs across his last 10 games.

