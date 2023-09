Diaz went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's 9-8 loss to the Giants.

Diaz went 12 games between homers, hitting a modest .244 with three doubles and five RBI in that span. The catcher's blast put the Rockies ahead in the seventh inning, but their offense stalled out while the Giants rallied over the next two frames. Diaz is slashing .267/.313/.419 with 14 long balls, 67 RBI, 42 runs scored and a stolen base over 124 contests this season.