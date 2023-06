Diaz went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Red Sox.

He got the Rockies on the board in the third inning by rattling a bases-loaded double off the Green Monster. Diaz hasn't homered in 15 straight games, a stretch in which he's slashing just .186/.238/.288, but he has four extra-base hits (three doubles and a triple) through 10 contests in June with six RBI, and he remains locked into the starting role behind the plate for Colorado.