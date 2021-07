Diaz went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 9-3 extra-inning loss to the Cardinals.

The 30-year-old backstop is on a roll, hitting safely in six straight games and going yard in four straight. The surge has boosted his slash line on the season to a still-rough .203/.279/.377, but he's at least been a viable streaming option in Coors Field, posting a .786 OPS at home with five of his six homers on the year.