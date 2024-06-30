Marquez (elbow) allowed four earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out one while recording just two outs in a rehab outing with Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Marquez made his first start with Albuquerque, though things didn't go according to plan. He threw only 33 pitches in the short outing and will now require another rehab appearance either July 3 or 4. If Marquez can turn around his performance in that start, he may return to the big-league rotation before the All-Star break.