Jones (undisclosed) returned from the 7-day injured list Saturday and started in center field in Triple-A Albuquerque's 10-9 win over Oklahoma City, going 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks, two stolen bases and an additional run.

Jones hadn't played for Albuquerque since April 21 due to the unspecified injury, but he picked up right where he left off in his return to action for the Triple-A club. Through 80 plate appearances on the season, Jones is slashing .254/.375/.418 with a pair of home runs and 14 stolen bases. Jones already possesses a spot on the Rockies' 40-man roster, which should help his odds of making his MLB debut at some point later on this season.