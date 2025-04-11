The White Sox optioned Jones to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Jones spent just two days in the majors following his Wednesday promotion. The outfielder didn't appear in a game for the White Sox during his short stay with the big club. In a corresponding move, the White Sox selected the contract of infielder Chase Meidroth.
More News
-
White Sox's Greg Jones: Gets call-up from Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Greg Jones: Claimed off waivers, sent to minors•
-
Rockies' Greg Jones: Heading to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Greg Jones: Sent down to minors•
-
Rockies' Greg Jones: Goes yard for first big-league hit•
-
Rockies' Greg Jones: Promoted to big leagues•