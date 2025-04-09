The White Sox recalled Jones from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.
Jones was claimed off waivers just before Opening Day and is now up in the majors despite hitting just .138/.286/.276 with a 40 percent strikeout rate at Charlotte. He could see some action in left field while Andrew Benintendi (adductor) is on the injured list.
