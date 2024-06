The Rockies recalled Jones from Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.

Following injuries to Kris Bryant (ribs) and Sean Bouchard (foot), Jones will join the Rockies to add depth to a suddenly-thin Colorado outfield unit. The 26-year-old has slashed .240/.360/.387 with four RBI in 89 plate appearances with Albuquerque while also stealing 15 bases in 20 games. He'll be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into a game.