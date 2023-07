Madden and Mason Albright were traded from the Angels to the Rockies on Sunday in exchange for C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Madden was selected by the Angels with the 118th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft, and he's posted a 5.46 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 64.1 innings over 14 appearances at Single-A Inland Empire. He has plenty of movement on his fastball and will continue his development with a new organization.