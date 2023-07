Vargas will undergo Tommy John surgery this week, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Vargas is part of a trio of Rockies pitching prospects that need to go under the knife (Gabriel Hughes and Jackson Cox being the others). The 19-year-old made 13 starts with Low-A Fresno this season, holding a 4.22 ERA and 69:24 K:BB over 64 innings. He probably won't pitch in games again until 2025.