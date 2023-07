Toglia went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Yankees.

Toglia got the nod at first base, spelling C.J. Cron, who served as the designated hitter Sunday. The homer was Toglia's first of the campaign. He's batting just .172 with a 2:10 BB:K over 31 major-league plate appearances, and it's unlikely he sees much more than a reserve role while on the Rockies' 26-man roster.