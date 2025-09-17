Moniak is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Moniak went 7-for-13 with three home runs, two stolen bases and eight RBI while starting in each of the last three games, but the lefty-hitting outfielder will exit the lineup while the Marlins send southpaw Ryan Weathers to the hill Wednesday. Colorado will roll out a starting outfield of Jordan Beck, Brenton Doyle and Tyler Freeman from left to right.