Moniak went 4-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI and two stolen bases in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Padres.

Despite the poor result for the Rockies, Moniak had one of his best games of the year. The outfielder lifted a solo shot in the fourth inning and a three-run blast in the sixth before adding an RBI single in the seventh. Moniak has gone 13-for-41 (.317) with three homers and three steals over 13 games in September. The 27-year-old is at a .268/.306/.509 slash line with 21 long balls, 62 RBI, 56 runs scored and nine steals over 126 games this year, with all of those counting stats representing career highs.