default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Moniak went 4-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI and two stolen bases in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Padres.

Despite the poor result for the Rockies, Moniak had one of his best games of the year. The outfielder lifted a solo shot in the fourth inning and a three-run blast in the sixth before adding an RBI single in the seventh. Moniak has gone 13-for-41 (.317) with three homers and three steals over 13 games in September. The 27-year-old is at a .268/.306/.509 slash line with 21 long balls, 62 RBI, 56 runs scored and nine steals over 126 games this year, with all of those counting stats representing career highs.

More News