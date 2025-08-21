Arcia went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Arcia drew the start at third base with Kyle Karros (back) sidelined, and he's now been in the lineup twice across four games since being activated from the injured list. He drew his two RBI with a sacrifice fly and an infield single and also tallied an insurance run in the sixth inning. Assuming Karros is able to avoid the injured list, Arcia will likely shift to a bench role moving forward.