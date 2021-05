McMahon went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 win over the Mets.

He took David Peterson deep in the second inning, the first homer the Mets southpaw has given up in his career to a left-handed hitter. McMahon has gone yard three times in the last four games, giving him 12 homers on the season to go with a .258 batting average and 30 RBI through 48 games.