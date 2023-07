McMahon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's victory over Houston.

McMahon teamed up with Kris Bryant in the first inning for back-to-back homers off Hunter Brown, marking McMahon's 15th long ball of the season and his third of July. Tuesday's multi-hit effort snapped a mini-slump for McMahon, who entered the contest 1-for-12 (.083) across his last three appearances. The infielder is slashing .257/.336/.466 through 92 games and could push for a career high in homers.