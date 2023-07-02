McMahon went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Tigers.

McMahon saw a five-game hitting streak end Saturday and nearly came up empty again Sunday if not for his eighth-inning blast. He went 11 games between homers, hitting a paltry .175 (7-for-40) with a 6:17 BB:K over that span. Despite the quiet stretch recently, he's been quite solid since mid-May. The infielder is up to 13 homers, 43 RBI, 45 runs scored, four stolen bases and a .263/.346/.477 slash line through 83 contests overall.