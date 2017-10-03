Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Sees little playing time in September
McMahon went just 1-for-10 with a run scored following his September callup.
McMahon spent most of the past month on the bench with the Rockies competing for a playoff spot, but don't let that fool you. The 22-year-old is one of the top prospects in the Rockies organization, especially after producing a 1.023 OPS in his first taste of Triple-A this year. He's knocking on the door of the big leagues heading into 2018, although playing time may be hard to come given the presence of Ian Desmond and Gerardo Parra as options for first base and Nolan Arenado locked in as the starting third baseman for the foreseeable future.
