Blach (3-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing three runs on nine hits and one walk over five innings against the Cubs while recording four strikeouts.

Blach found himself in a jam on multiple occasions Wednesday, surrendering back-to-back hits to open both the first and third innings, which would lead to three runs coming across for Chicago. The lefty matched his season high with nine hits allowed on the afternoon, but still managed to make it through five frames for the fourth consecutive start while securing his third win. Blach has allowed at least three runs in three straight outings, though he's still 2-0 over that stretch.