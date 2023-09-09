Blach allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six over five-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Friday.

Blach kept the Giants off the board for five innings, then gave up back-to-back-to-back home runs to Wilmer Flores, Mitch Haniger and J.D. Davis in the sixth. This is the first time all year Blach's allowed multiple homers in an outing, a feat made all the more impressive given his home park, and perplexing since this was a road start. The southpaw is at a 4.58 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 34:16 K:BB over 59 innings through 16 appearances (nine starts) this season. He's lined up for a home outing against the Cubs next week.