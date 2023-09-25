Black (3-3) took the loss Sunday against the Cubs, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings.

Blach struck out the side in the opening frame after walking the first batter he faced and was able to prevent any major damage until the sixth inning. With his third time facing the Cubs' order, Blach surrendered consecutive hits to put two runners in scoring position before a sacrifice fly and a two-run blast from Patrick Wisdom plated three runs and abruptly ended Blach's day. Blach's five strikeouts was just the third time he's reached that mark this season and he's now given up at least four runs in four of his last five starts. The 32-year-old a 5.42 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 46:22 K:BB in 73 innings and lines up for one more start against the Twins.