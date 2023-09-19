Blach (3-2) allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Padres.

For the second time in three starts, Blach allowed three home runs. They accounted for six of the season-high seven runs scored against Blach in this start. He's given up 19 runs across 19.2 innings in September after pitching fairly well in August (3.71 ERA over 26.2 innings). The southpaw has a 5.32 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 41:19 K:BB through 67.2 innings over 18 appearances (11 starts) this season. Blach is lined up for a road outing against the Cubs over the weekend.