Rockies' Ty Blach: Sent back to Triple-A
Blach was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.
He last appeared in Friday's game, tossing a clean inning of relief. Blach has a 5.73 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 37.2 innings in the big leagues.
