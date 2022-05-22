Blach allowed two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out none across three innings in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Blach served as the opener and wasn't particularly effective, though he did manage to hold the Mets without an extra-base hit. He has served as a long-relief option out of Colorado's bullpen this season but has now surrendered six earned runs across his last six frames. On the campaign, Blach has maintained a 5.73 ERA with a 1.36 WHIP to go along with one win and a 13:6 K:BB in 22 innings.