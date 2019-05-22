Davis was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left oblique strain, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

He has not pitched since May 14, and now we know why. This should sideline him for more than the minimum 10 days, but an official timetable has not been disclosed. Seunghwan Oh and Jake McGee are the guys in the bullpen with closer experience, but Carlos Estevez probably deserves the first look based on merit. Estevez, who has a 3.27 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 22 innings, has 11 career saves, so he has some exposure to that type of role.