The Royals activated Waters (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Friday. He'll start in center field and bat ninth in the Royals' series opener with the Nationals.

Waters has been out all season following a severe oblique strain suffered in late February and also a back issue earlier this month. He's ready to roll now, though, after putting up a robust .327/.397/.635 batting line with two home runs and two stolen bases over 13 rehab games with Triple-A Omaha. Waters is a good bet to see the lion's share of playing time in center field at least until Kyle Isbel (hamstring) returns, and perhaps longer. The 24-year-old is worth picking up in deeper rotisserie leagues.