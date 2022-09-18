site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Drew Waters: Back in action Sunday
Waters (ankle) is starting in center field and hitting eighth Sunday against the Red Sox.
He dealt with a sore ankle earlier this week, but it was apparently a minor issue. Waters is 5-for-32 (.156 AVG) with 14 strikeouts (38.9 K%) in 13 games this month.
