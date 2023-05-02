Waters (oblique) felt lower back tightness on a swing during a swing over the weekend, and is staying at the Royals' spring training facility in Arizona to be evaluated, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Waters was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha this weekend, but that has understandably been paused. The outfielder could still begin action in the International League if things come back clear in the evaluation, but it now seems unlikely he'll be able to return for the Royals until the middle of May.