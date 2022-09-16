Waters was scratched Friday against Boston with a sore ankle, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.
Waters was reportedly moving around fine during batting practice, and his initial diagnosis doesn't suggest a long-term absence is coming. Hunter Dozier entered the lineup in his absence.
