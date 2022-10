Waters went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Monday's 5-2 win over Cleveland.

Waters opened the game's scoring with an RBI single in the second inning before belting the go-ahead, three-run shot in the 10th. The rookie outfielder has gotten hot down the stretch; he's gone deep four times while hitting .394 (13-for-33) over his last 10 games. The rookie outfielder is slashing .261/.350/.523 through 30 games and he's making a good impression for the 2023 campaign.