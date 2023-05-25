Waters (oblique) has played in 13 games during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha and has slashed .327/.397/.635 with two home runs and two stolen bases across 58 plate appearances.

Waters began the assignment May 9 and is thus nearing the end of the maximum 20-day rehab window afforded to all position players who reside on the major-league injured list. Given how well he's performed in addition to the lack of production that the Royals have received this season from the likes of Edward Olivares (.689 OPS), Jackie Bradley (.438 OPS) and the injured Kyle Isbel (.602 OPS), Waters could get a look in an everyday role in the outfield once he's activated from the 10-day IL, likely within the next few days. Waters' high strikeout rate in the majors a season ago will make him a batting-average risk, but the combination of power and speed that he offers is enough to make him a worthy speculative pickup in deeper mixed leagues.