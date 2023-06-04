Waters is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Waters will get a breather for Sunday's finale against Colorado after going 2-for-6 with a homer in the first two contests against the Rockies. Jackie Bradley will patrol center field and hit ninth while Waters rests.
