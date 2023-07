Waters is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Nicky Lopez will pick up a rare start in the outfield while Waters moves to the bench for the series finale in Cleveland. Waters had started in each of Kansas City's last four games, going 3-for-13 with no walks and seven strikeouts. He's now striking out at a 37 percent clip since returning from the injured list in late May and joining the Royals.