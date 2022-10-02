Waters went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Guardians.

Waters went deep for the second straight game, lifting a solo shot in the sixth inning to give the Royals a 5-0 lead. The 23-year-old outfielder is up to four homers, 13 RBI, 12 runs scored, six doubles and a triple while slashing .250/.341/.500 through 28 contests. While he doesn't have a clear path to an everyday role, he's been able to fill in regularly at all three outfield positions to get playing time down the stretch.