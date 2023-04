Waters (oblique) is expected to see playing time in spring games later this week, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Waters was placed on the 10-day injured list at the end of March due to a left oblique strain, and he's nearing live action in extended spring games. Rogers notes that he's on his own spring training progression, which likely means he'll need some time to ramp up before being activated, especially after missing the majority of spring training.