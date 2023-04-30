Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said Sunday that Waters (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha during the upcoming week, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports Kansas City reports.

Waters has been on the mend from a left oblique strain since late February, so he'll likely require at least a week's worth of games at Omaha to get his timing back at the plate before the Royals are comfortable bringing him back from the 10-day injured list. The 7-21 Royals entered play Sunday having scored the second-fewest runs in the majors, so it wouldn't be surprising if Waters got a look in a near-everyday role once he's formally activated.