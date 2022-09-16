Waters was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against Boston for undisclosed reasons.
It's not clear if an injury or illness is the reason for a change of plans, or if the Royals simply elected to go with a different starting nine. Hunter Dozier will enter the lineup in Waters' place, string in left field and pushing Nate Eaton to right.
More News
-
Royals' Drew Waters: Clubs first big-league homer•
-
Royals' Drew Waters: Sits after six straight starts•
-
Royals' Drew Waters: On base four times in win•
-
Royals' Drew Waters: Seeing steady run in outfield•
-
Royals' Drew Waters: Supplies game-winning RBI in debut•
-
Royals' Drew Waters: Arrives in majors•