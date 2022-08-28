Waters will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Padres.

From a playing-time perspective, Waters has been the primary beneficiary of Vinnie Pasquantino's (shoulder) recent move to the injured list. With Hunter Dozier receiving more work in the infield of late as a result of Pasquantino's absence at first base/designated hitter, Waters has a clearer path to regular work in the outfield. He'll be making his sixth consecutive start Sunday after going 3-for-16 with two runs and an RBI through his first five big-league games.