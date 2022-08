Waters is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

For the first time since getting called up from Triple-A Omaha on Aug. 22, Waters will head to the bench while Hunter Dozier spells him in the outfield. Over his first six big-league starts, Waters has gone 5-for-19 with a double, four walks, four runs and three RBI. He should be able to hold down a near-everyday role in the Kansas City outfield until Vinnie Pasquantino (shoulder) is ready to return from the injured list.