Waters is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Waters will take a seat for the series finale after starting in the outfield Friday and Saturday in his return from the 10-day injured list and going 2-for-8 with a pair of runs. Jackie Bradley will get the start in center and bat ninth in place of Waters on Sunday.
