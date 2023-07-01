Waters went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 9-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Waters is up to three steals this season, and all of them have come over his last eight games. He's gone 11-for-30 (.367) in that span, lifting his season batting average to .233 -- the young outfielder appears to be rounding into form after missing the first two months of the campaign with an oblique injury. He's added three home runs, eight RBI, 12 runs scored and three doubles over 97 plate appearances while holding down a starting role in the outfield.